Chance The Rapper Tour Postponed Until Next Year

Chance The Rapper took to Instagram to reveal that The Big Day Tour has been postponed until next year.

“I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour,” he posted. “This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly, I was absent when her mother needed me the most.”

Chance originally announced the tour at the end of July, that included thirty-five shows across the United States and Canada. No word if ticket sells, response to his recent project or something in addition to the family that had an effect on the decision.