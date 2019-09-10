Wooooo!!!! Ric Flair Sign Deal With Adidas. Plans to “Destroy Nike”

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair announced Monday that he has signed a deal to join the Adidas team.

“Adidas thinks I’m ‘The Man’, said Flair who is currently beefing with WWE over the use of his “The Man” slogan.

“I signed a deal with them, and we’re fixin’ to make Nike the second brand, OK? It’s not gonna be Air Jordan anymore, it’s gonna be Air Flair and I can’t jump.”

It remains to be seen what will come of the partnership, possibly a collaborative sneaker or range of apparel, but Flair notes that he’s hoping to partner up with Kanye in the future.

Flair recently filed to trademark “The Man,” a nickname currently used by Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, which could lead to a legal dispute moving forward.

According to Flair, he doesn’t care who uses it, he just want to get paid. “The Man” has been his saying since 1981.

Source: HotNewHipHop.com

