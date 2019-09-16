Would You? Have Your Wedding At KFC???

Move over White Castle’s your not the only restaurant that can throw a theme wedding , in the past one of the only places that foodies could get married at was White Castle’s . Now KFC has thrown their hat into the ring , but would you have a chicken themed wedding? Gotta say right off the back that if any African American has a KFC themed wedding they are going to get DDDDRRRRUUUGGGEEEDDD (Drugged) Periodt! But unlike The Castle’s who provided everything from the location ( the restaurant) a preacher , photographer, dj and food leaving the bride and groom to just have to worry about clothes and the ring . KFC on the other hand is only providing the food………soooooo how is it a full KFC wedding you ask , well I’m asking the same question ????? Full story Here

