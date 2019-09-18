Tekashi 6ix9ine Snitches On Gang Members, Name Drops Trippie Red

After months of reporting what he would say, Tekashi finally tells the court what he knows.

Tuesday was the day that Tekashi 6ix9ine finally had to snitch on his former gang.

According to TMZ, 69 detailed the illegal activities of the Nine Trey Bloods. He spent 2 hours testifying about his participation including the shootings, drug trafficking, and assaults.

At one point of his testimony, he pointed out and ID the two defendants, Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, and Anthony “Harv” Ellison, and detailed their participation as well. His former manager and member Shotti was not in court but was mentioned too.

He even mentions rapper Trippie Redd as being a blood member but from a rival gang. He also mentions that with their beef led to more illegal activities on his and the gang’s part.

This all happening after Tekashi was arrested Nov. 2018. He took a plea deal to rat to get lesser sentencing. He is facing 47 years in federal prison. His legal team reports getting a year and witness protection.

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Source: TMZ