Chris Brown Flirts Yet Again On Rihanna’s Instagram

Does he want that one thang? Can you blame him?

Look I am a female but I couldn’t be mad at an ex of Rihanna’s that may want to go back down memory lane.

Rihanna is bad ass hell and she is giving us all the sexy in her latest post about her upcoming Savage X Fenty lingerie line.

Ex Chris Brown couldn’t resist and had to make RiRi know she still got it.

“I wanna be the lamp.”

Shout I want to be the lamp too! However, Brown may want to keep his eyes on his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris who is rumored to be pregnant with his second child.

Plus the “Umbrella” singer is not worried about Breezy. She has yet to respond to any of his comment (publicly) and why would she when her boyfriend Hassan Jameel is a billionaire.

Source: The Jasmine Brand