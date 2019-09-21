Lil Uzi Vert Speaks with GQ about Bic lighters his favorite cologne and more
Uzi Vert speaks with GQ Magazine about the things he can’t live without. The video ended up trending online due to Uzi’s uncanny personality that shines through in this clip. While we haven’t seen much from him due to label issues, but Uzi seems to be in good shape and living well. Check it out on the link below:
Lil Uzi Sits Down With GQ To Discuss His 10 Favorite Things was originally published on wiznation.com
Also On Power 107.5: