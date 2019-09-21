Nicki Minaj Addresses New Album & Fendi Release

Nicki Minaj shocked the hip hop community earlier this month when she went on Twitter to announce her retirement to focus on her marriage, and starting a family.

She later cleared up her statements, and is now gearing up to take us through a ride with a brand new album.

In the October issue of ELLE, she opened up about plans for her album as she announced her new collaboration with Fendi. The interview was conducted before her now infamous tweet.

“It’s probably the most excited I’ve been about an album release in a really long time,” she said. “This one incorporates all the things people love about Nicki, but it also just has a way bigger sound, so it goes perfectly with the [Fendi] collection.”

At the time she was planning to release the album soon.

“I’m happy that we’re not making my fans wait for another album, like I’ve done in the past.”

We are still awaiting on details on the status of her process with the album.

That’s not all she speaks of though, Nicki also speaks about making clothes that fits women with her body type.

“I want to make clothes that make girls with my body look sexy,” she said. “We’re in a new time, where you don’t have to feel bad if you’re not the tiniest you’ve ever been. Women, we struggle with that so much, because we’ll go back to old pictures of ourselves, and we’ll be like, ‘I used to be so skinny!,’ and we start making ourselves feel bad. What I want [to tell] girls is not necessarily, ‘Go and gain weight and have a big booty,’ but ‘If you do have curves, be proud of it, flaunt it — love the skin you’re in.’”

Minaj’s Fendi Prints will be available on Fendi.com on Oct. 14 and at Fendi stores starting Oct. 16.

