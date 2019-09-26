Cardi B Details Sexual Assualt By Photographer During Photoshoot

Cardi shares her very own #MeToo story.

It’s hard being a woman but sometimes it can be outright dangerous. Cardi B has had some close calls in life but shared another scary situation that happened to her in the past.

The Grammy winner opens up about the time she was sexually assaulted on an upcoming episode of WE TV’s Untold Stories of Hip Hop.

“I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was trying to get close to me like, ‘Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?’ Then he pulled his d— out. I was so f—ing mad, and I was just like, ‘This is crazy.’”

She continued that after the shoot she reported the incident to the magazine owner and he responded: “like and, so?”

Source: The Jasmine Brand