Ice T’s Wife CoCo Still Breastfeeding 4-Year-Old, Social Media Reacts

Doesn’t that hurt?!?!?!?!?!

Ok, let me say this…I have no kids (thank God). However, I know damn well I don’t want no damn child putting their sharp ass teeth on my nips.

However, not all moms look at breastfeeding the same way and that includes Ice-T‘s wife CoCo. She shared a photo of her breastfeeding their 4-year-old daughter Chanel. She explains on her caption in details that she still “wants the boob.”

Of course, you know CoCo received a mix reaction from people on social media. One person wrote, “great job!!! My son self weened at 3 years 2 months. I would feed 10 more babies if I could.” Another wrote, “So odd, I’ll pass.”

How old do you think you should ween your child from breastfeeding? Let us know below.

