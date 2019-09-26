Ice T’s Wife CoCo Still Breastfeeding 4-Year-Old, Social Media Reacts

Doesn’t that hurt?!?!?!?!?!
Ok, let me say this…I have no kids (thank God). However, I know damn well I don’t want no damn child putting their sharp ass teeth on my nips.
However, not all moms look at breastfeeding the same way and that includes Ice-T‘s wife CoCo. She shared a photo of her breastfeeding their 4-year-old daughter Chanel. She explains on her caption in details that she still “wants the boob.”
A mothers calling…. I'm so blessed to have this unbelievable experience in this thing called Nursing.. I had a hard time breastfeeding the 1st week of when Chanel was born, I almost gave up but my family told me to hang for another week.They told me I dont want to miss this special moment you have with your child.. health wise and bond wise..I hung in there and now almost 4 years later Chanel still wants the boob ..Its more of a comfort thing now and of course she eats regular but nap time and night time are our time and I'm lucky she hasn't grown out it yet because when that moment comes I will be so sad..its the best feeling and ALL mothers that nurse know.. I talk all about this kind of stuff on my baby blog at www.thecocoblog.com if you want to read my journey with Chanel #normalizebreastfeeding -swipe for more pics
Of course, you know CoCo received a mix reaction from people on social media. One person wrote, “great job!!! My son self weened at 3 years 2 months. I would feed 10 more babies if I could.” Another wrote, “So odd, I’ll pass.”
How old do you think you should ween your child from breastfeeding? Let us know below.
