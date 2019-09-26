COTA Will Offer Free Rides On Election Day!

The Central Ohio Transit Authority, better known at COTA, will be offering free fares on Election Day! This way residents of Columbus will have easier access to polling locations.

On November 5th, voters can use COTA buses to get to their polling locations throughout the city.

“The action taken by our board today reflects COTA’s organization-wide commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion,” said COTA President/CEO Joanna M. Pinkerton. “Mobility should not be a barrier to a better quality of life, and that includes exercising the right to vote. This will be a great benefit to the community.”

The COTA Board of Trustees voted to authorize the free fares at a meeting Wednesday morning. During the meeting, the board also voted to provide free fares for all veterans and active military personnel on Veterans Day, November 11th.

Make sure you take advantage of the free fares come election day! It is vital we all do our part in all elections. Educate yourself on the issues and let your vote count!

Source: NBC4i

