Snoop Dogg’s 10-Day-Old Grandson Passes Away

Tragedy hits the Dogg Pound.

Snoop Dogg‘s family is experiencing a devasting loss. News broke that his 10-day-old grandson, son Corde Broadus child, passed away.

Uncle Snoop has always been a proud PaPa about al3 his grandkids.

Cordae confirmed the news when he posted a video of his daughter, Eleven, planting a kiss on her deceased brother’s forehead but was later removed. The caption read:

“@kaiiiloves Kai Love 9/15/19 – 9/25/19 ///// My Son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world. His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us. Let’s all cherish life and those we love while we are here. Thank you”

Snoop’s wife, Shante Broadus, sang a tearful tribute to her grandson on Instagram.

We don’t have details about the sudden death of Kai Love. We sent prayers to Snoop and his family.

Source: The Jasmine Brand