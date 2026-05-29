15 Songs We Want to Hear at SUMMER 614

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Columbus

SUMMER614 is back for its ninth year, and if history tells us anything, Columbus Commons is about to turn into a Black family reunion.

TICKETS: 9th Annual SUMMER614

This year’s lineup brings together R&B favorites, hip-hop staples, and enough nostalgia to survive the whole summer.

With Keyshia Cole, Ying Yang Twins, Keke Wyatt, and Next taking over downtown on Saturday, May 30th, there’s already plenty of debate around what songs have to make the setlist.

MORE: Concerts Coming to Columbus in 2026

Doors open at 4PM, but before y’all grab your lawn chairs and link up with friends, we put together a list of songs we’re hoping make the cut…

Here are 15 songs we want to hear at SUMMER614: