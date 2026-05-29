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15 Songs We Want to Hear at SUMMER 614

Published on May 29, 2026

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Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Columbus

SUMMER614 is back for its ninth year, and if history tells us anything, Columbus Commons is about to turn into a Black family reunion.

TICKETS: 9th Annual SUMMER614

This year’s lineup brings together R&B favorites, hip-hop staples, and enough nostalgia to survive the whole summer.

With Keyshia Cole, Ying Yang Twins, Keke Wyatt, and Next taking over downtown on Saturday, May 30th, there’s already plenty of debate around what songs have to make the setlist.

MORE: Concerts Coming to Columbus in 2026

Doors open at 4PM, but before y’all grab your lawn chairs and link up with friends, we put together a list of songs we’re hoping make the cut…

Here are 15 songs we want to hear at SUMMER614:

Plies – Please Excuse My Hands

Keyshia Cole – Love

Next – Too Close

Avant & KeKe Wyatt – My First Love

Diddy / Keyshia Cole – Last Night

Plies – Bust It Baby Pt. 2

Wifey – Too Close

Ying Yang Twins – Say I Yi Yi

Keyshia Cole – Let It Go

Avant & KeKe Wyatt – Nothing In This World

Ying Yang Twins – Salt Shaker

Keyshia Cole – I Remember

Ying Yang Twins – Wait (The Whisper Song)

Plies – Ran Off On Da Plug Twice

Keyshia Cole – Shoulda Let You Go


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