Buckeye’s, Browns, Bengals Update

Once again our Buckeye’s showed up and showed out! This was supposed to be their toughest test of the season, every sports announcer said that this was the team (Nebraska) that would truly test the Buckeye’s. Well the score was 28-0 in the 1st quarter!!! So much for the test, lol our Buckeye’s proved that they are a problem for any and everyone college football especially the big ten. The Buckeye’s have a record of 5-0 and sit at 5th in the nation. And HOW BOUT THEM BROWNIES!!! The Browns officially took over 1st place in the AFC North with the beat down of the Baltimore Ravens , the Browns were clicking on every aspect of the game, the offense couldn’t be stopped racking up over 500 yards of offense and the Browns defense shutdown the top offense in the league holding them to 25 points while dropping 40 on one of the best defenses in league. Tonight the Bengals play those sorry a$$ Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football and hopefully the Bengals can keep the Steelers out of the win column.