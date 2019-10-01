Caught! $400K Worth of Heroin In Car Filled With Children Near Easton

Two people were arrested Friday near Easton for heroin possession according to the Franklin County Sheriffs Department.
Detectives seized 2,150 grams of heroin from the floorboard of a car next to two children in the backseat driven by 30-year-old Benjamin Marentes-Rincon and 24-year-old Emily Thomas
The street value of the heroin is said to be around $400,000.
Rincon has both been deported on two occasions and is in the United States illegally.
They face possession charges and trafficking charges are expected.
Source: 10tv.com
