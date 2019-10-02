Gucci For Gucci!

Gucci Mane has landed himself an ad campaign with recently controversial brand, Gucci. After years of rocking the luxury apparel and a similar stage name, Gucci and Gucci have finally collaborated!

Yesterday, the legendary Atlanta rapper took to his Instagram account to announce that he is one of the faces of a new collection from the luxury clothing brand. To support the brand’s new Gucci Cruise20 Collection, Guwop posted a gallery of photos shot by filmmaker, Harmony Korine. The gallery includes images of the rapper taking a bubble bath and showing off some shoes while flashing his million dollar smile. In another photo, Gucci is rocking an elaborately patterned tracksuit.

He also posted a video to accompany the ad campaign. The video features Gucci playing the piano at a lively party. Partygoers include punk icon, Iggy Pop and actress Sienna Miller.

There’s no official word on when the apparel will hit stores.

The new Gucci ad campaign arrived two days after Gucci Mane unveiled the cover art for his new upcoming album Woptober II. The project, which is a sequel to his 2016 project, will arrive at digital streaming platforms on October 17th, at 9 p.m. PST. Real Gucci fans know, he couldn’t release the project on a better date than 10.17!!

Source: XXL

