Cardi B To Name Next Album ‘Tiger Woods’

The rapper feels she and the golfer share a similar story.

I can not want for a new Cardi B album. Many fans are thirsty for any details while we wait.

Knowing this Cardi shared a little bit about the album on her Instagram live including the album title: Tiger Woods.

Cardi B is naming her next album Tiger Woods (also I’m naming my next dog 🐅). All good news

The green jacket she is referring to is when Woods won his fifth Masters, which is awarded a trophy and green jacket.

Woods hasn’t responded yet to being Cardi’s inspiration on her new album. I’m pretty sure he would think it’s pretty dope.

