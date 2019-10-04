CLOSE
Cardi B To Name Next Album ‘Tiger Woods’

The rapper feels she and the golfer share a similar story.

World Golf Championships

Source: Ai-Wire/WENN.com / WENN

I can not want for a new Cardi B album. Many fans are thirsty for any details while we wait.

Knowing this Cardi shared a little bit about the album on her Instagram live including the album title: Tiger Woods.

The green jacket she is referring to is when Woods won his fifth Masters, which is awarded a trophy and green jacket.

Woods hasn’t responded yet to being Cardi’s inspiration on her new album. I’m pretty sure he would think it’s pretty dope.

