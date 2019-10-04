Trick or Treat Dates and Time in Ohio

Its already October 4th, so parents are already preparing their children for the big day! Halloween will be here in the next couple of weeks. If you don’t have your costumes, no worries, stores will have plenty. Just don’t wait till the least minute and get left with the lame costume.
But parents prepare yourself for the times, and dates you can take you child trick or treating.
Columbus
Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Canal Winchester
Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Delaware
Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Dublin
Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Franklin Township
Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Gahanna
Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Westerville
Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Worthington
Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Courtesy of 10tv