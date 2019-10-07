“Joker” Debuts With $93.5 Million October Box-Office Record

The Joker set the record for the highest-earning October box-office release of all time with $93.5 million at 4,374 sites according to Variety.

The previous record-holder was last year’s Venom with $80 million.

Despite viral controversy and security concerns the movie still soared. Concerns of glorified violence in the movie and the fear moviegoers could be in danger forced some theaters not to show the film.

One Los Angeles theater canceled its screenings of the film after police reported a “credible” threat. Across the country in NYC, the NYPD reportedly placed undercover officers in theaters across the city. It seems that all the drama did not deter fans.

Joker raked in $140.5 million from 22,552 screens in 73 markets including the international box-office, bringing the total worldwide opening weekend to $234 million.

