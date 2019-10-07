Will Smith Launches Limited Edition “Fresh Prince” Athletic Wear

We may not be getting The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air back anytime soon, but Will Smith is determined to make sure you can at least be as fresh as he was on the legendary show.

Smith took to social media this week and announced the release of his Fresh Prince fashion line. The Fresh Prince-inspired clothing will only be available for a limited time

The designs are based on the private school Will and Carlton attended in the show and prices range from $30 USD to $95 USD. “I put my thang down, flipped it and reversed it. Then I put it on sale,” Will captioned a video announcing the news on Instagram. The collection consists of paisley windbreakers, t-shirts, cropped hoodies, socks, hats, gym bags, and a matching tracksuit.

Check out store here.

Also On Power 107.5: