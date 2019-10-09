Simone Biles Captures Record 21st Medal at Gymnastics World Championships

Simone Biles won her record-setting 21st medal at the world gymnastics championships on Tuesday and helped the United States retain its women’s team all-around title.

For Biles, she earned her 15th career gold medal breaking a tie with Russian gymnast Svetlana Khorkina for the most medals overall by a woman at the world championships. The Columbus native is now two short of Vitaly Scherbo’s all-time record of 23 among men or women.

“Every year it feels better and better just because we’re adding to the legacy,” Biles said after. “I feel like I never think of records. I just go out there and do what I came to do, which is compete for the country.”

Winners earned a battery-powered medal that lights up when it senses movement. Biles, who posted the best individual scores on the vault, balance beam and floor called it “the sickest medal we’ve ever had.”

