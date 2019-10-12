Saynt LA Talks West Coast Battle Rap, & Says He Will Be COTY In 2020

The battler says he will be Champion of the Year next tear after his anticipated run.

West Coast battle rapper Saynt LA has a future of becoming battle rap’s next biggest star. He is just 23-years-old and has already made his mark in the West Coast scene through LA Battlegroundz and KOTD. One of his biggest battles was against Geechi Gotti has shown he has what it takes to be a big star.

With 2019 almost over Saynt talks about how he plans to finish the year and why he feels he will be Champion of the Year (COTY). Champions Jay Blac has already given a shoutout to Saynt saying he has the bars.

Saynt also talks about the West Coast scene and how Geechi, Rum Nitty, Danny Myers and others have help elevate the region and to running battle rap as a whole. If he can keep this help and get great looks with bigger names he can definitely be added to the West Coast killers list. To add, he is ready to take on the likes of these big names and wants all the smoke.

Check out the full interview with Saynt LA and find more Battle Rap Corner videos on my YouTube channel!

