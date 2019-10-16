Geechi Gotti Roasts Mike P, Starts #BetterYearThanYou Challenge

Is Mike P ready for that Geechi smoke?

So far it’s not looking good for Mike P when he took his shots at Geechi Gotti on Champion. Mike P was stating that the West Coast battle rapper has to “come see me.”

Host of Champion Jay Blac gave Geechi a chance to respond as you can see Geechi took the chance to clown Mike P and start a new challenge on his behalf called the #BetterYearThanYou.

Do you think Mike P has a point though? Many popular battlers have had to come see Mike P and he has held his own against JC, B Dot and others. However, we still talking about one of the dangerous battlers on the game right now with Geechi.

Do you think Mike P can hold his own against Geechi Gotti? Do you even want to see this battle? Let us know below and catch more Battle Rap Corner videos on my YouTube Channel!

Source: Champion

