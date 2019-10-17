Yes We Can….All Get Along!! Cardi B Praises Megan Thee Stallion

In the recent past, most people believed that female MC’s couldn’t get along and there was proof in the pudding because of Nicki Minaj she couldn’t get along with anyone. Beefing with Lik Kim, Iggy Azalea, Remy Ma and Cardi B so when you hear and see these female rappers that have come out in the past 2 or 3 years getting along it takes you back to a time where not only did female rappers get along they actually did songs with each other and made a lot of money. To hear what Cardi had to say about Megan click Here