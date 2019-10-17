Da Baby Got Suged At Howard University’s Homecoming

Last week was Howard University’s homecoming and they had DBaby there as their concert series special guest. The students loved DaBaby, and with his brand new album, “Kirk” , being released, he is the talk of the rap industry right now.

As DaBaby was about to leave and get in his car to exit the campus, Howard students immediately followed and tracked down his car. The security tried their best to keep them back, but it was way more of them than it was security guards. From the video footage, it looked as though the students only wanted pictures of DaBaby and that they didn’t want to hurt him in any way. DaBaby began to show his fans some love and pulled out his phone to record the fan love.

One thing led to another, and then DaBaby made his way to the very top of the vehicle and was soaking up all of the chants and screams made to him.