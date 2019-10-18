Snoop Dogg Has A Professional Blunt Roller On The Payroll!

Snoop Dogg’s intense love for marijuana is no secret to most of us. It is a well-known fact about him and he is, without a doubt, proud of it.

Snoop’s predilection for the herb has grown beyond helping just himself. It’s become a way to make a living for some folks. As it turns out that the rapper’s vice of choice creates jobs. He revealed on a recent episode of the Howard Stern Show that he employs a full-time blunt roller to always be ready with more perfectly rolled weed.

Snoop marveled at the way that his blunt roller can appear with exactly what he needs.

“That motherfucker is like Lurch from the Addams Family. ‘You rang?'” he said.

Seth Rogan also made an appearance on the show and has hung around Snoop to see the roller at work, corroborated the story.

“He knows how to gauge the look on someone’s face when it seems like they want a blunt and if they do, he gives you one,” Rogen shared.

“That motherfucker’s timing is impeccable,” Dogg said.

The roller makes $40 thousand to $50 thousand per year, according to Snoop. He notes that it’s a full-time gig keeping him in green.

“That’s his J-O-B—his occupation,” Snoop said. “On his resume, it says, ‘what do you do? I’m a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller.” Snoop also said that the job comes with perks like free weed.

Blunt rollers aren’t a bespoke position created entirely for Snoop. Professional rollers exist and find ways to work for high-end smokers. Waka Flocka Flame searched for one earlier this year on an episode of Jobs Unlisted.

Source: Complex

