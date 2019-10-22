Netflix is Putting a Stop to Sharing Passwords…..How Sway????

So once again Netflix is putting a stop to people sharing their passwords so others can stream, so if you don’t know consumers of Netflix have been sharing passwords since Netflix’s conception. Things took a wild turn after Netflix started to make Netflix Originals which are movies that only can be seen on Netflix and I believe that Netflix didn’t have a problem with the sharing of passwords until they lost MILLIONS with the release of the movie “The Birdbox” a movie that could only be seen on Netflix was watched by over 15 million people that’s great for Netflix right?? Wrong due to the fact Netflix only had 7 million subscribers so the fact that 15 million people watched pissed Netflix off and the threatened to stop the sharing of passwords but nothing happened. Netflix product chief Greg Peters said“We continue to monitor [password sharing],” Peters says. “We’ll continue to look at the situation and we’ll see those consumer-friendly ways to push on the edge of that, but we’ve got no big plans at this point in time in terms of doing something different there.” Full story Here

Also On Power 107.5: