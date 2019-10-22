CCS Students hit by vehicle while walking to bus stop

Students who attend Columbus City Schools were hit by a vehicle while arriving at the bus stop Tuesday morning. The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m.near the intersection of South Champion Avenue and East Whittier Street.Three students were walking to the bus stop when a car hit another car. One of the vehicles jumped the curb and hit the students. Two of the students were taken to a hospital as a precaution and A third student was checked out at the scene and at school and had no serious injuries. The fourth student in one of the vehicles didn’t have any serious injuries.

