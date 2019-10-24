E Ness Talks About Joining Dot Mob, Battles & More With PSAHipHop

The battler address the culture’s views on his recent move to join Dot Mob and more.

Three Letterman jumped out the gate and addressed E Ness move to Dot Mob. Much of battle rap called it a “clout chasing” and “weird” move on his part. However, the former Making The Band member addressed the criticism and says in his mind “it makes sense.”

” I never want to be part of something I didn’t sit back and observe for years. That’s the first thing. So everybody talking about how “man that wasn’t a good move for you and you didn’t need that.” This is battle rap and if I was going to join a team then it would be from someone from my graduating class.”

The two dive more into the Dot Mob move, his upcoming battle with Franchise and more. Check the full interview below!

Source: PSAHipHop

