Lizzo FINALLY Speaks On Stealing Claims “Those Words Are My Truth”

The Billboard hitmaker is fighting back on claims that she stole lyrics for her hit song “Truth Hurts.”

We have been talking about these claims for weeks now from songwriting brothers accusing Lizzo of stealing lyrics and flow to come up. Tuesday Lizzo’s lawyer called the claims “disappointing.”

Enough is enough and Lizzo finally decided to get ahead of the bad press and share her thoughts with fans on Twitter.

Wednesday news broke out that the “Good As Hell” singer gave songwriting credits to British singer Mina Lioness for the song “Truth Hurts.”

I just took a DNA Test, turns out I’m a credited writer for the number one song on Billboard. — Legendina (@MinaLioness) October 23, 2019

I want to publicly thank @Lizzo and her entire managment team for embracing me and reaching out. — Legendina (@MinaLioness) October 23, 2019

Do you believe Lizzo? Let us know below.

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Source: The Jasmine Brand