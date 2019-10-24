CLOSE
Lizzo FINALLY Speaks On Stealing Claims “Those Words Are My Truth”

The Billboard hitmaker is fighting back on claims that she stole lyrics for her hit song “Truth Hurts.”

We have been talking about these claims for weeks now from songwriting brothers accusing Lizzo of stealing lyrics and flow to come up. Tuesday Lizzo’s lawyer called the claims “disappointing.”

Enough is enough and Lizzo finally decided to get ahead of the bad press and share her thoughts with fans on Twitter.

Truth Hurts… but the truth shall set you free.

Wednesday news broke out that the “Good As Hell” singer gave songwriting credits to British singer Mina Lioness for the song “Truth Hurts.”

 

Do you believe Lizzo? Let us know below.

