Eminem Takes Shot At Lord Jamar, The Beef Continues

Oh, Em heard you, Jamar, what you gonna do next?

Eminem is definitely not afraid of catching smoke with Brand Nubian MC turn DJ Vlad regular Lord Jamar. For months now Jamar has been calling Em “trash” and “a guest in hip hop” on Vlad TV and on social media.

Many fans of Eminem and hip hop, in general, have been calling Jamar a hater. However, the Slim Shady had some words finally for Jamar during his concert at Abu Dhabi’s du Arena.

Looks like Em has time after all. I am just sitting back to wait to see what Lord Jamar has to say.

