#TropHouse – @RealMikeColter @NafessaWilliams and @FrankGrillo1

Tropikana chats with Mike Colter, Nafessa Williams and Frank Grillo about the action-packed movie Black & Blue in theaters October 25th (slight spoiler alert but watch it anyway!) #TropHouse

Edited by @dreshotthis

Tropikana sits down with the cast of Black and Blue In Theaters Oct 25th was originally published on wiznation.com

Written By: Tropikana Posted 9 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: