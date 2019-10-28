“Fortnite” Causes Florida Mom To Dislocate Son’s Jaw!!

A Florida mom is now facing child abuse charges after she allegedly punched her 10-year-old son in his face so hard- she dislocated his jaw! Ann Perugia, 35, was arrested on Wednesday in South Daytona, Florida.

According to the South Daytona Police Department, Perugia punched her son in the face after he repeatedly ignored her demands to stop playing the video game “Fortnite” and to go take a shower.

“He got up and started towards the bathroom and that is when his mother got irate and charged into the bathroom,” the police report states. “When the two got into the bathroom, (he) stated that she punched him with a closed fist in the jaw which dislocated his jaw and caused great pain.”

The boy also had scratches around his body that were caused by the mother, the police said.

“This malicious act also caused her son unjustifiable pain and injury. This act has no valid reason to subject the child to that kind of punishment for failing to listen to his mother.”

The child called his father after the incident and gave a sworn statement and pressed child abuse charges against Perugia.

Perugia denied punching her son and claimed the boy yelled, “I hate you and you don’t do anything for me!” after she called him out about his attitude. She contends that she only grabbed the boy’s arm after he went outside the house and threw rocks at her car.

Perugia made bail on Thursday afternoon, and the boy has been staying with an aunt after the incident.

Source: Baller Alert

