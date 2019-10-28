California Fires Force LeBron James and Others To Evacuate Homes

LeBron James is among the hundreds of thousands of evacuees forced from their homes due to the wildfires that erupted early Monday in Southern California stretching over 70 acres.

James tweeted early Monday he and his family were in search of rooms for his family after the emergency evacuation of the Getty Fire.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire was moving in a westward direction this morning. The Mandeville Canyon and Mountain Gate communities remain under a mandatory evacuation order that verges into Brentwood, and the evacuation warning area has been expanded westward to include parts of Topanga State Park and the Pacific Palisades according to reports.

Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz strongly warned residents in mandatory evacuation zones to “Get the hell out.”

“If you’re in the mandatory evacuation zone and you’re still there watching this, you’re an idiot, get the hell out,” Koretz said in a news conference this morning.

He and other city officials urged residents to heed evacuation warnings.

CALFIRE says 66,231 acres have been burnt — and only 5 percent of the blaze has been contained.

Almost 80,000 structures are being threatened. At least 96 buildings have been destroyed and 16 are damaged.

The weather won’t help firefighters much as the area is still under a red flag warning.

“40-50 mph wind gusts are still a possibility throughout the evening while narrow roads and steep terrain are making access to the fire areas very difficult,” CALFIRE said in a news release. “These Northeast winds coupled with low humidity create critical fire weather conditions.”

