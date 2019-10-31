CLOSE
Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s First Episode Of ‘Hottieween’ Web Series

Megan and friends flex their acting chops in new web series.

You know we can sit around all day and just watch Megan Thee Stallion on social media. Now you can watch her new web series she dropped on YoutubeMegan Thee Stallion P.I. in Hottieween.

Thee Stallion teamed up with YouTube Music, Dave East, Teyanna Taylor and Jay Cole for the series. The horror-themed series takes place in Stallion County. The series description reads: “It follows what happens after a “vicious” group known as the Fuccbois appear in the town. “Megan and her trusty sidekick Janine (Jay Cole,) are on the case. A chance encounter with the mysterious Archimedes (Dave East) provides leads and a potentially undying relationship,” a description for the episode reads.”

Check episode one below!

