Famous Dex Suffers From Seizure During Performance

We want to send prayers up to rapper Famous Dex after some scary news was reported.

According to TMZ, the rapper suffered from a seizure during his performance 1 OAK in West Hollywood on Friday morning.

Police were called but Dex was not taken to the hospital. A rep for the rapper confirmed that he did suffer from an epileptic seizure and was on the road to recovery.

“We wish Famous Dex a speedy recovery after his epileptic seizure last night,” the statement read. “He is currently in good spirits and hopes to return back to finishing his new album. He thanks all his fans for their prayers and well wishes.”

News about the rapper’s addiction to pills was documented after he was seen passing out during an Instagram Live video.