Columbus Uber Driver Charged With Rape Of Customer

When requesting a ride turns into a nightmare.

It is unsettling to think that anyone using Uber or any ridesharing app would have to fear for their life. Unfortunately, that is the reality that Columbus app users are thinking about with news that an Uber driver raped one of his customers.

According to 10TV, a warrant was issued out for Uber driver 28-year-old Abdirizak Abdullahi Aden by Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien Friday. Aden is accused of raping a 24-year-old rider back in April 2019.

O’Brien states “Aden picked up the woman and pulled over at an unknown location on the drive back to her apartment and raped her in the back seat of the vehicle.” After the rape, Aden drove the victim to her destination, which was her apartment northwest Columbus. Another Uber driver saw Aden pull the victim, who was crying loudly, out the backseat of his car and drove away. That Uber driver who was a witness called 911.

Uber sent the following statement to 10TV:

“What’s been alleged is despicable conduct and something no one should ever go through. We are thankful to the other driver who was reportedly in the area, witnessed the rider getting out of the car, called the police, and remained with the rider until help arrived. We stand ready to work with law enforcement to support their investigation. The suspect no longer has access to the Uber app.”

Source: 10TV