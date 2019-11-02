Brand New Tyler Perry Studios Will Host 2019 Miss Universe Competition!

Tyler Perry’s is not here to play any games. His brand adult playground, better know as the Tyler Perry Studios, will be hosting the 2019 Miss Universe competition!

It’s only been a few weeks since Mr. Perry opened his new Atlanta-based studio and he’s already bringing in a big coin by hosting Miss Universe, the annual award show in which women from more than 90 countries compete for the title Miss Universe. The three hour-show will be hosted by the incomparable, Steve Harvey, marking his fifth year hosting it.

“The Miss Universe telecast is distributed to more than 170 countries,” said Paula M. Shugart, president of The Miss Universe Organization. “We have always been proud to give a global platform to diverse, ambitious and strong young women – our leaders of tomorrow.”

Perry’s studios consist of a 330-acre 12-stage facility on the former Fort McPherson Army Base, a Confederate military base named after confederate general James Birdseye. Perry is a writer, producer, director, and actor and recently premiered his two newest series Sistas and The Oval on BET.

Miss Universe will air live from Tyler Perry Studios on Sunday, December 8 at 7 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed on Fox.

