Tory Lanez Shows Love To Tyga For Helping Restore His Hairline

The singer/rapper says Tyga has an “unlimited feature pass” for helping with struggle hairline.

Social media and hip hop fans have been roasting Tory Lanez for years about his struggling hairline. At one time Lanez was sporting a bald head as if he gave up on it.

Not so fast, because Lanez’s hairline been looking good these days. The “Love Me Now” artist credits his hairline restoration to Tyga. Who you know was really struggling with his hairline for years as well.

Well, can yall two please help LeBron James because his hairline literally slid off during a game not too long ago. All jokes aside ain’t nothing wrong with a bald head but happy to see these guys getting their edges back.

Source: HIPHOPDX