CLOSE
Celebrity Gossip
HomeCelebrity Gossip

Tory Lanez Shows Love To Tyga For Helping Restore His Hairline

The singer/rapper says Tyga has an “unlimited feature pass” for helping with struggle hairline.

Tory Lanez

Source: Tory Lanez / Tory lanez

Social media and hip hop fans have been roasting Tory Lanez for years about his struggling hairline. At one time Lanez was sporting a bald head as if he gave up on it.

Not so fast, because Lanez’s hairline been looking good these days. The “Love Me Now” artist credits his hairline restoration to Tyga. Who you know was really struggling with his hairline for years as well.

View this post on Instagram

What a deal LOL 😂

A post shared by Hip Hop & More (@hiphopdx) on

 

Well, can yall two please help LeBron James because his hairline literally slid off during a game not too long ago. All jokes aside ain’t nothing wrong with a bald head but happy to see these guys getting their edges back.

Twitter Explodes After Royce Da 5’9 Offers Tory Lanez The Fade With The Bars & The Hands
29 photos

Source: HIPHOPDX

hairline , Lebron Hairline , tory lanez , Tyga , tyga hairline

Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close