Ray J Trying To Work With Trump To Free Suge Knight

Looks like Ray J is dabbling in his ex’s field.

Look, I’m all for more eyes, ears, and voices to be more involved with prison reform and freeing innocent people in jail/prison. However, can we please not lose sight of the goal and try to free people that belong in there.

Case in point, Ray J now wants to hop on the prison reform movement, good news, I’m here for it. However, he wants the Trump administration to help him free Suge Knight.

Suge is currently in jail after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in a fatal 2015 hit-and-run. Suge Knight was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

The Jasmine Brand reports Ray J is working on scheduling a meeting with the president. Seeing that his ex Kim Kardashian has had good results with Trump he figured this will work.

Source: The Jasmine Brand