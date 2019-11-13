Rosenberg Raw Says T-Rex “Fooled Us All” For Ladies & Gent Event

Rosenberg spoke his mind about “The Rex Scandal” after their battle on RBE.

Champion with Jay Blac and Anwar was able to get Rosenberg Raw to sit down and speak on his drama-filled battle with T-Rex. The two battle on RBE‘s “Ladies & Gent” card on Saturday (Nov. 9).

The drama was circled around the fact of time and that Raw had more material compared to Rex. Raw said he spoke to Rex and told him he had more than the agreed 2 minutes and 30-second length. According to Raw, Rex was cool with it. However, we didn’t see that from Rex and was calling “TIME” during Raw’s rounds after going over 2:30.

Raw goes in detail about how the drama during the battle, says Rex’s legacy is tarnished and more.

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Also On Power 107.5: