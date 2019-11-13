Colin Kaepernick To Workout For NFL Teams Saturday

Colin Kaepernick will work out for NFL teams Saturday in Atlanta according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Kaepernick, who has been out of the NFL since 2016 after protesting police brutality and racial injustice, will participate in on-the-field work and interviews. According to a memo released by the NFL, all teams are invited to attend, and a video of the workout and the interview will be made available to them.

Many sources are leary to the workouts and believe its just an opportunity for the NFL to say they “allowed him to work out” For one, most NFL workouts are held on Tuesdays so coaches and general managers can attend. However, the NFL insisted that his workouts be held on a Saturday, a travel day for the majority of NFL teams preparing for Sunday’s game.

None the less, Kaepernick is embracing his opportunity. The Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, and Atlanta Falcons are all rumored to be in attendance.

Regardless if this is a PR stunt by the NFL or not, Kaepernick has the chance to but the ball in the NFL’s hand and can prove to them that he is indeed being “blackballed” from the league. It would be nice to see him back on the gridiron soon.

Also On Power 107.5: