Man Dies After 50-Car Pileup On I-80 Near Youngstown!

This past Tuesday a major 50-car pileup occurred on Interstate 80 in Austintown, right outside of Youngstown. Inclement weather may have played a big role as the cause of the mayhem. Many victims were taken from the scene to be treated. It has now been reported that one of the victims has passed away, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Alexander Penn, 22, of Youngstown, died from his injuries.

No charges have been filed in the crash that happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes near Route 46. As snowdrifts came in, drivers had to deal with whiteout conditions and slippery roads.

Traffic on I-80 was stopped in both directions for a while Tuesday. The crash wasn’t fully cleaned up until later that evening.

Several others were taken to the hospital with injuries, including 62-year-old William Bradford, of Springfield, Ohio. He was listed as being in critical condition.

The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking anyone involved in the crash to call 330-533-6866.

Source: NBC4i

