Lil Nas X Becomes The First Openly Gay Black Artist to Win CMA Award

Lil Nas X continues to break through barriers and make history!

This time the rapper has become the first openly gay black performer to take home a Country Music Association Award. X and his collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus won the award for “Musical Event of The Year” for their remix of Lil Nas X’s smash hit song “Old Town Road.”

Songwriter Shane McAnally, who is white, has the honor of being the first out gay man to ever receive a CMA award, taking home the Award In 2014 alongside Kacey Musgraves for the track “Follow Your Arrow.”

The rapper tweeted, “LETS GOOOOOOOOO!!!!!! 🐎 ⚡, after learning he had won his first CMA award.

The winner of the “Music Event of the Year” category was announced ahead of the Nashville ceremony on Wednesday night with a reveal on Good Morning America that day.

“I’m so happy this song was accepted because it is the bridging of two polar opposite genres. I’m happy it’s gotten respect from both places, “ the rapper told reporters after the ceremony.

Source: Baller Alert

