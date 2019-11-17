Colin Kaepernick Moves NFL Workout, Tells NFL Teams To “Stop Running”

In a strange twist of events Saturday afternoon, Colin Kaepernick, who was scheduled to workout for 25 NFL teams at the Atlanta Falcons facility, moved his showcase to an high school 60 miles away.

The free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who completed a 40-minute workout in front of representatives from eight NFL teams on Saturday, said he’s ready for another opportunity and wants the league to “stop running” from him.

“I’ve been ready for three years,” Kaepernick said to the media after his workout at Charles R. Drew High School in Riverdale. “I’ve been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here. [I] showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we’re waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people.”

Kaepernick still threw in front of representatives from eight teams, according to Nalley, among them the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Washington Redskins, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans.

The NFL originally scheduled the workout to take place at the Falcons’ facility, but Kaepernick’s camp switched venues following a disagreement between the two sides on the quarterback’s liability waiver and media availability, among other factors.

In a statement, the NFL said it was “disappointed that Colin did not appear for his workout.”

Source: ESPN.com

Also On Power 107.5: