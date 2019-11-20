8 Random Facts So Random You Might Just Remember It

A collection of random facts brought to you by Twitter.
If you like me Twitter is a place where you can go for downtime at work, join in on somebody getting dragged and even get your news. It seems like lately Twitter has turned into a cyber encyclopedia of information.
TV writer Ariel Dumas asked people to share some fun facts so random that people would remember. The thread went has been trending on Twitter since Nov. 12 with more people adding facts. Here some tweets below that most people saw entertaining.
Its amazing that we just refuse to say Rihanna‘s name right ever lol. Do you have a random fact you want to share? Let us know below!
Also On Power 107.5: