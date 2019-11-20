8 Random Facts So Random You Might Just Remember It

A collection of random facts brought to you by Twitter.

If you like me Twitter is a place where you can go for downtime at work, join in on somebody getting dragged and even get your news. It seems like lately Twitter has turned into a cyber encyclopedia of information.

TV writer Ariel Dumas asked people to share some fun facts so random that people would remember. The thread went has been trending on Twitter since Nov. 12 with more people adding facts. Here some tweets below that most people saw entertaining.

There is something called Paris Syndrome, which is the extreme shock when Paris is not as good as you thought it would be. Japanese visitors are particularly susceptible https://t.co/q1sZcvQ0Ql — Jill Twiss (@jilltwiss) November 13, 2019

Porcupines have antibiotics in their skin so that when they poke themselves with their quills, they won't get infected. They poke themselves with their quills a lot because they live in trees, but are bad at climbing. — Jesse Kinkead (@chipwastaken) November 13, 2019

Over 30% of the population has “hitchhiker thumb” where the 2nd joint in the thumb is hyper mobile and allows the tip of the thumb to band back up to 90°. It’s caused by two recessive genes. The rest of the population has straight thumbs. — The Millennial Falcon (@ElleMcPoopson) November 13, 2019

M. Night Shyamalan wrote Stuart Little 😍 — Grace Spelman (@GraceSpelman) November 13, 2019

We are all mispronouncing Rihanna — Daniel Powell (@danieljpowell) November 13, 2019

Cats ovulate multiple times in a cycle so one litter of kittens can have multiple fathers. — Lucy Huber (@clhubes) November 13, 2019

Otters have little pockets on their fur where they keep their special rock. pic.twitter.com/7eTFIKwHHk — Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) November 13, 2019

Basically a USA comic called Dennis the menace and a UK comic called Dennis the menace debuted on the same day and it was a coincidence — Banjo Shine (@jsabine214) November 13, 2019

Its amazing that we just refuse to say Rihanna‘s name right ever lol. Do you have a random fact you want to share? Let us know below!

