CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Did Ray J Leave Wife Princess Love & Baby Stranded In Vegas?

What on earth is happening with these two?

2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

If you a fan of “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” you noticed that not much exciting news been going on with Ray J and wife Princess Love. Despite the fact that yes, she is pregnant with their second child, not much to talk about. It seems like Princess is always mad that Ray just been working and collecting bags then spending time with the family.

Welp looks like Princess is now accusing her husband of leaving her pregnant self and daughter Melody stranded in Las Vegas. The family hit the BET Soul Train Awards on Sunday.

View this post on Instagram

Oop! #RayJ and #Princess, y’all good?! 👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

I can’t see Ray leaving his 8-month pregnant wife and child stranded anywhere! That’s what fans were asking and some thinking Princess was being extra. She later addresses fans once more about what happened in Vegas.

 

These two are a mess but I’m still rooting for them.

8 Times Ray J Looked Like The Evil Genius He Is Deep Down Inside
8 photos

Source: The Jasmine Brand

las vegas , LHHH , Love & Hip Hop , Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood , Melody , princess love , Ray J , soul train , stranded

Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close