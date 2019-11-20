Did Ray J Leave Wife Princess Love & Baby Stranded In Vegas?

What on earth is happening with these two?

If you a fan of “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” you noticed that not much exciting news been going on with Ray J and wife Princess Love. Despite the fact that yes, she is pregnant with their second child, not much to talk about. It seems like Princess is always mad that Ray just been working and collecting bags then spending time with the family.

Welp looks like Princess is now accusing her husband of leaving her pregnant self and daughter Melody stranded in Las Vegas. The family hit the BET Soul Train Awards on Sunday.

I can’t see Ray leaving his 8-month pregnant wife and child stranded anywhere! That’s what fans were asking and some thinking Princess was being extra. She later addresses fans once more about what happened in Vegas.

These two are a mess but I’m still rooting for them.

