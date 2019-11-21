Uber To Audio-Record Rides Amid Claims of Sexual Assault!

In an effort to lower claims of sexual assault made by riders, ride share company Uber will now start audio-recording rides as they take place.

Over the years, hundreds of lawsuits have been brought against Uber by passengers stating they have been sexually assaulted or raped. Now, Uber is taking action and plans to listen in on rides to make sure nothing inappropriate takes place during the duration of the trip.

This new feature will test-run in Brazilian and Mexican cities first as early as next month.

Riders will also have the choice to not record their ride as it is entirely optional.

While the feature is an option, neither riders or drivers will be able to listen to the recording. After the trip is completed, the audio will be encrypted for safety. If a rider feels like they were unsafe or harassed during their trip, they can report a safety incident which will send the recording to Uber support and assess the situation further.

It has also been reported that recordings will be shared with law enforcement upon request.

Source: Baller Alert

Also On Power 107.5: