Ray J And Princess Love Appear To Have Patched Things Up—Couple Posts Video Of Pregnancy Photo Shoot

The past couple of weeks have been loaded down with the proceeded with relationship dramatization including “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” stars Ray J and his companion Princess Love. The couple is known for their popular spats in the media and this most current one may infer to everyone that the chaos is finished.

At this point, you definitely realize that through the present Soul Practice Awards co-host Ray J was on the purple floor covering, his wife Princess Love blamed him for leaving her and their girl Melody stranded with no methodology abiding. That allegation was received with Princess being obstructed on Instagram, her airing out his supposed home bases with strippers and expressing that she was going to record papers to officially experience with a separation. Not long ago, issues seemed to have settled only a little when Ray J was ultimately rejoined alongside his girl after not seeing her for a piece. He posted a video of little Melody snoozing on his chest and alluded to her as his “coronary heart.”

Viably, the latest internet based life practice by Ray J appears to suggest that the couple has made up… no, not exactly until further notice. He presented a video on his IG stories of Princess amidst a being pregnant picture shoot, as he’s heard saying how wonderful she appears and the way great the photos will wind up.