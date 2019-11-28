Michigan & Illinois Will Initiate Recreational Marijuana Sales!

The Midwest is slowly becoming more and more progressive these days! Two Midwestern states are about to initiate legal marijuana sales to adults!

Both states have already had access to medicinal marijuana in place for some time now but the state is now making things even more accessible to the public.

With the high demand and popularity of the product regulators and industry leaders have expressed concerns to consumers, including the likelihood of running into long lines, high prices and product shortages. It is expected for consumers to experience these concerns in the early months.

Legal marijuana sales in Michigan will begin Sunday, December 1st and Illinois will follow behind with sales beginning in January 2020. The two Midwestern states will add to the number of states that allow people over 21 to use marijuana legally; making it 11 states total.

So far in the state of Michigan there are 6 retailers that are licensed to sell and ready to go. When it comes to consumers in Illinois, the state has approved the licenses of about 30 preexisting medical marijuana dispensaries to add recreational sales to their repertoire.

Outside of dispensaries that are already established there is an abundance of companies rushing to finalize renovations, expand growing facilities and hire employees.

