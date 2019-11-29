RBE Drops Charlie Clips VS Phara Funeral On This Day Of Thanks

Christmas came early for battle rap fans!

Man shoutout to ARP and Rare Breed Ent for dropping Charlie Clips versus Phara Funeral battle on Thanksgiving Day. I haven’t seen the battle yet (sorry I didn’t cop the PPV) and out of all the battles, this one was the one I saw everybody go crazy over. I think that is why ARP decided to drop it on this special day of thanks.

The battle was part of the Ladies & Gents card where some of the dopest female battlers took on some dope guys in battle rap. However, in this battle it looks like the Wildin’ Out star had the help of some of his battle rap friends.

No more talking take a look at the battle below and enjoy!

